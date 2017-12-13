Concern for missing 15-year-old from Angmering

Police are searching for a 15-year-old who has been missing since she left her home in Angmering yesterday evening (Tuesday, December 12).

It was understood that Racquel De Sousa was going to Fittleworth, but she did not show up, a police spokesman said.

It is thought that she has gone to the Croydon area where she has friends, but there is concern for her due to her age and vulnerability, the spokesman said.

Police describe her as white, 5ft 5ins, of slim build, with shoulder-length dark brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black Superdry coat and black leggings.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she may be is asked to report online or call 101, quoting serial 1282 of 12/12.