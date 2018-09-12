Concern for 15-year-old missing from Littlehampton

Police are concerned for a missing 15-year-old who was last seen at her Littlehampton home on Tuesday.

Casey McCloud was last seen at her home around 12 noon on Tuesday (September 11), police said.

She is known to have gone to Littlehampton railway station where she is thought to have met a young male friend, said police.

It is possible that they may have travelled to the Dartford or Gravesend areas of Kent, according to police.

Police describe her as white, 5ft 2ins, of slim build, with very long blonde hair.

A spokesman said: “If you see Casey or have any information on her whereabouts please report online or call 101 quoting 1120 of 05/09.”