Competition launched to name cranes at Aquarena site

The developers of the Aquarena site are calling on people to name their jumbo cranes.

The pair dominate the skyline at the Brighton Road site, where work is underway to build the Bayside Apartments complex and 15-storey tower. They are currently called ‘TC1 Jaso J160 saddle-jib’ and ‘TC2 Jaso J160 saddle-jib’, but Roffey Homes has launched a competition to rename them.

Ongoing work at the former site of the Aquarena leisure centre in Brighton Road SUS-180509-104457001

A Roffey spokesman said: “The winner will have the honour of seeing their chosen crane names (including their own) splashed across the barriers surrounding the development.”

TC1 is the smallest, around 43m high with a 40m arm, known as a jib. TC2 is the tallest at around 70m high with a 45m jib. Both can carry five tonnes.

Facebook users have until October 31 to respond on the Bayside Apartments Worthing page.