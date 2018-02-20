Community rallies to support family of Barns Green crash victims

A surge of public support has been given to the family of the victims of a fatal crash in Barns Green.

Will Hallett, 15, and his 72-year-old grandfather Barry Hearnshaw died after their car collided with a train at a level crossing in Emms Lane on Saturday morning.

A Justgiving page has been set up to raise money for the pair’s family and nearly £2,000 was raised within the first 12 hours.

Will, a pupil at Tanbridge House School, was a talented footballer and was an avid Chelsea fan.

A separate petition has also been set up to get the Premier League side to celebrate the life of the pair at the club’s next home game and has gained more than 5,500 signatures in a day.

