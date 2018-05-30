Community award for Findon man honours social responsibility work

An awards presentation honoured the work of a Findon man who has made a leading contribution to the development of a social responsibility culture in Britain’s adult gaming centres, seaside arcades and bingo clubs.

Phil Silver received the Bacta Community Award during a presentation at Connaught Leisure, Marine Parade, which highlighted his work with social responsibility organisations. The ceremony was attended by Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley and Nick Herbert, MP for Arundel and South Downs.

Gabi Stergides, Bacta national president said: “In a career with Bacta spanning three decades Phil Silver has made what I would argue is the single biggest contribution to social responsibility in the low-stake gaming industry.

“In his role as Bacta’s compliance officer he has assisted our members, who are based throughout the country, implement the social responsibility commitments that are a requirement of being part of the trade association. His contribution to the development of an industry that upholds the highest standards of social responsibility cannot be underestimated.”

Recently, the Government announced new legislation to reduce the maximum stake on fixed odds betting terminals from £100 to £2, a decision that Bacta and the industry have welcomed after campaigning for the change.

Mr Herbert said: “It was a pleasure to meet Phil and to present him with his special award.

“He is clearly passionate about his work and achievements and cares about the industry and customers alike.

“The award was very timely given the Government’s announcement on fixed odds betting terminals. I welcome these steps to tackle problem gambling which has clearly been very harmful, and I am delighted that Phil’s tireless work to encourage responsible gambling and help tackle addiction has been recognised.”

Phil previously worked with the Metropolitan Police before taking on a very different role as head of compliance at Bacta.

Phil said: “I am delighted to receive this award which marks the end of my long career with Bacta. Members of the trade association understand that it’s not enough to simply support social responsibility and customer protection, businesses have to demonstrate it. We have undertaken some pioneering work and I’m extremely proud that I was able to make a small contribution to the massive issue of social responsibility in gaming.”