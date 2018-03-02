Cold weather sees fire crews deal with 11 burst pipe incidents

Fire crews in West Sussex have been called to 11 burst pipe incidents since midnight due to the cold weather.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “This is due to pipes freezing. We have been called to 11 incidents in West Sussex since midnight.

“The pipes had burst with water coming through the ceiling.”

Countless homeowners face the prospects of their water pipes freezing in treacherous temperatures.

And experts say if you don’t take precautions, you can end up with a £7,500 repair bill if your pipes subsequently burst and cause damage to your home.

Click here for eight tips to protect your home from the ‘Beast From The East’.