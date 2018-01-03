Coastguard’s warning after children spotted playing in stormy waves

Littlehampton Coastguard has issued a warning against playing in the sea after sightings of children playing in the stormy weather conditions.

Storm Eleanor hit the Sussex coast on January 2 and caused storm surges and high waves, with wind speeds of up to 60mph.

A coastguard spokesman said: “We’ve heard quite a few local reports of people dodging waves, parents watching their kids play chicken in the surf and people having waves break over them.

“We urge people not to get too close to the sea and waves during rough weather and storms. As a team we know only too well how quickly some simple fun can turn into tragedy. We have seen it first hand. Even a small wave can easily sweep a person off their feet and out to sea.

“You can see in the pictures how high the tide was and how powerful the waves have been by the amount of stones pushed up over the prom in Felpham, and the waves coming across in Littlehampton.

If you see someone in trouble or at risk on the coast or out to sea dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”