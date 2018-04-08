Coastguard called after missing person reported in Bognor

The Coastguard was called to assist police after a missing person was reported in Bognor last night (Saturday, April 7).

As well as the Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team, the Littlehampton Coastguard Team and both Selsey Lifeboats were also tasked.

However all of the teams were stood down on route before launching as the missing person had been found and was taken into the care of police officers, a spokesman said.

The spokesman added: “In an emergency out at sea or along the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”