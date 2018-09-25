Club to host academy day to raise funds for epilepsy girl

A football academy day on Saturday will raise funds for a girl with severe epilepsy’s alarm which could save her life in the event of a seizure.

Samantha Greenough, 9, of Cotswold Way, East Preston, has cerebral palsy, which developed into epilepsy when she was 18 months old.

As reported in last week’s Gazette, Samantha’s mum Jade has launched a fundraising campaign to buy a special epilepsy alarm.

The new technology, which can help detect the onset of a seizure before it happens, would enable Samantha to be moved to stop her injuring herself when one struck.

Now, East Preston Football Club, where Jade works, will hold its first Academy Day this weekend to aid the fundraising drive.

The event will take place at EP’s first-team home match against Saltdean United, with kick-off at 3pm.

The academy under-eights and under-tens will provide half-time entertainment, with two small-sided games, while other academy players will be raising money, including running a raffle and collecting donations.

Everyone is invited to join the fun at the ground, in Lashmar Road, to support the fundraising effort.

The East Preston FC Academy was set up in 2016 on the club’s 50th anniversary, to provide a fun environment for local boys and girls to play, develop and enjoy their football.

For the 2018/2019 season, the club will have under-eights, two under-tens, 12s, 14s and 15s squads as well as an active ‘mini kids’ section for those in reception and year one.

Starting with a single child in 2016, more than 110 players now play football every weekend at the club’s ground.

For more information, email EastPrestonFCAcademy@gmail.com. The Academy is self-funding and local sponsors are also sought for team strips and training equipment.

Donate to Jade’s cause by visiting www.gofundme.com/epilepsy-alarm