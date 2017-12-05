Christmas spirit ‘alive and well’ as restaurant reopens after fire

The owner of a popular marina café which has reopened after a fire said the ‘Christmas spirit is alive and well’ in the community.

The Boat House in the Marina in Ferry Road, Littlehampton was badly damaged after freshly tumble-dried tea towels sparked a blaze on Wednesday, August 30. Click here to read more.

Julie Fear, owner of The Boat House in the Marina in Ferry Road, Littlehampton SUS-170831-144429001

With help from the community, owner Julie Fear has managed to get the business back on its feet and it reopened on Friday.

To mark the occasion, St Mary’s Church of England Primary School pupils Grace Calloway, Chloe Butterworth, Keira Ahern and Mason Nally decorated the tree with mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper.

Julie said rebuilding the business with the help of the community ‘meant everything’: “I have got some really lovely customers.

“The Christmas spirit is thriving in the marina.”

She also described David Finnamore, owner of Littlehampton Marina, and staff as ‘a tower of strength’.

The final refurbishments will be carried out next year.