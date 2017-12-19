Christmas gifts from Rotary

Littlehampton Rotary Club has again donated 50 Christmas food boxes to Littlehampton and District Foodbank.

They were filled with Christmas goodies and wrapped in seasonal paper, then delivered to the foodbank at Littlehampton Baptist Church in Fitzalan Road.

Stock co-ordinator Samantha Gouldson, who accepted the gifts from club president Keith Green last Tuesday, said they were grateful to receive the food boxes each year ‘to spread a little happiness to those much in need of help’.

Mr Green said: “We in Rotary are only too aware of the needs of others and hope those, who perhaps through no fault of their own, have fallen on hard times, get comfort in realising that there are people in society who care.”