Chichester University students react to news of Duke and Duchess visit

University students react to the announcement that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Chichester and the Bognor campus of Chichester university.

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to tour the new £35million tech park in Bognor Regis on Wednesday (October 3).

Kensington Palace announced that they will begin by vising Edes House, in West Street, Chichester where they will be shown the rare Sussex copy of the American Declaration of Independence

Becky Hawksford, 22, said: "I guess it is interesting to see the royal family is actually in with the uni. If I'm free I'm definitely going to see them.

She added: "It's just nice to see they are interested to see the uni," and said that she didn't see much of the government around.

Maria Alogo, 21, said: "Small towns deserve as much attraction as big cities."

Reece Mullins, 22, has just graduated and works in the Student Union, he said: "It's exciting, not much happens in Bognor. It's nice that they are coming to this uni and we don't get a lot of visitors.

"All the ex-students are very jealous. I would like to be able to see them."

Will Clarkson, 19, said he was glad the royal couple were visiting and added: "It's a nice thing to do."

Lara Thorne, 18, said: "I think it's interesting that they are getting involved in education. I will try to get to see them."

Lucy Alner, 18, said she was a inviting a few of her friend to watch the Duke and Duchess of Sussex open the new tech park.

John O'Reilly, 18, who is living on the Bognor Regis campus of Chichester University and said:"I'm really excited. I think they are really well suited together. I will be definitely going to Lucy's room to see them."

Kizzy Leigh, 19, said she was 'really excited' for the royal visit. "I can't wait to see the prince. He is my favourite in the royal family. We are all going to Lucy's house.

"The royal wedding inspired me to go out and get my own prince.

"I think it shows how humble Harry is that they are going."

