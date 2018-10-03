Chichester pupil names chicken after Meghan Markle

A Westbourne House pupil, who was in the crowd at the royal visit, has revealed she has a pet named after the Duchess of Sussex.

Honor Penant named her chicken in honour of the Prince’s wife shortly after the royal wedding. She said of her pet: “She’s really, really nice and really sprightly, just like Meghan.” Meghan, the chicken, is a Light Sussex breed, and according to Honor is white with a black neck. Honor had also brought some pom pom and dahlia flowers to present to the Duchess when she visited Chichester earlier today (October 3).

