Chichester and Worthing trains disrupted after vehicle collides with level crossing

A vehicle colliding with a level crossing has caused disruptions between Chichester and Worthing this morning (November 5).

According to Southern Rail, all lines between these stations have to run at a reduced speed due to the incident in Angmering.

Trains between Chichester and Worthing may be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.

The disruption is expected to last until 9am.

A spokesperson for Southern said, “Currently services through Angmering are having to run at a reduced speed and seek verbal permission from the signalman to proceed past the level crossing. As a result of this services are experiencing delays.

“Network Rail specialist are on site and are working to fix the barriers as soon as possible.

“Please allow extra time for your journey this morning and check journey planners for live up to date service information.”

Southern ticket holders are able to use Stagecoach 700 and Brighton and Hove buses with no extra cost.

Follow this incident on Twitter using the hashtage #Angmering

Or visit the National Rail website for further updates.