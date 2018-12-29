Chestnut Tree House helped by small swimmers in pyjamas at Sussex swim schools

Little swimmers in their pyjamas had a splashing time raising much-needed funds for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice during their Puddle Ducks charity swimming event.

The Hampshire and West Sussex branch of the baby and children swim school, Puddle Ducks, hosts a charity PJ Week each year, where children raise money for a charity cause by learning basic rules of water safety dressed in their favourite pyjamas.

Little swimmers and their parents at Hilton Avisford Park

Classes at several centres took part, including The Fire Fighter’s Charity pool in Littlehampton, Hilton Avisford Park Hotel near Arundel and Oak Grove College in Worthing.

This year, the Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice was Puddle Ducks chosen charity for the third consecutive year, and the group managed to raise a grand total of £1,377.

The children’s charity provides hospice care services and community support for children and young people with progressive life-shortening conditions throughout Sussex and South East Hampshire.

The money Puddle Ducks has raised will go towards the £3.9million it costs each year to provide all the care services offered to families by Chestnut Tree House.

Alison Merrett, franchisee of Puddle Ducks Hampshire and West Sussex, said: “Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice has been our chosen charity for the past three years, as it is a fantastic local charity that is close to the hearts of a lot of our customers and staff.

“We are so proud be able support such a worthwhile cause by raising an enormous £5,559 for the hospice over the last three years.”

According to the swim school, little ones love swimming in their pyjamas. However, besides raising money for the hospice, there was a serious reason behind the fun event, as the children were given the opportunity of learning a valuable life skill.

Most people come into danger around water while fully clothed, so the group believes being in pyjamas provides a good indication of what it would be like and gives the learners confidence and skills for dealing with a dangerous situation.

Alison added: “We would like to thank all of our wonderful customers who came to their swimming lessons in their PJs and eager to learn, as well as to local businesses who generously donated prizes to our raffle. We already cannot wait until next year’s PJ Week.”

Puddle Ducks provides swimming classes for babies, toddlers and children. Teachers focus on creating a nurturing environment, which supports independent swimming for children of all abilities.

For more information about Puddle Ducks, phone 07837 715937 or visit www.puddleducks.com/hants-w-sussex

