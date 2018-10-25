Charming Worthing mews house close to the seafront

This unique and charming end-of-terrace mews house is conveniently located within a stone’s throw of the beach in Worthing.

The property, in Augusta Place, has a modern finish throughout.

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, WC and a dual-aspect open-plan lounge/kitchen.

On the first floor there are two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Outside, the rear garden is mainly paved with raised wooden borders.

Worthing town centre, with its comprehensive shopping amenities, restaurants, pubs, cinemas, theatres and leisure facilities, is about a mile away.

The nearest station is Worthing, just under a mile away, while bus services run nearby.

Price offers in region of £260,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 54 Chapel Road, Worthing, BN11 1BE. Telephone 01903 206000 or email: worthing@jacobs-steel.co.uk