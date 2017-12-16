Charity haircut for mum with cancer

Ferring six-year-old Lily Duggan has donated her hair to support a mum with cancer.

Lily’s own mum, Louise Duggan, set up a crowdfunding page with the aim of raising £2,000 for Littlehampton baker Naomi Squires and her family.

Lily wanted to do her bit, so she volunteered to cut her hair to raise awareness of the effort and donated the hair to Little Princess Trust.

Louise said: “After Naomi was diagnosed with bowel cancer on July 31, 2017, I sent her a message, along with lots of other people, offering to help.

“As there wasn’t really anything I could do, I thought this would be a nice way to help Naomi and her family through the journey ahead.

“Depending on how much is raised, it would be great if we could take some of the financial burden off the family so they can concentrate on Naomi’s treatment. It would also be lovely for them just be able to relax a little.

“When I told Naomi I was setting this page up for her, she was very surprised and didn’t feel she deserved this funding. I insisted on going ahead because they do deserve this support and it gives us all the opportunity to help.

“The hair has been sent off and we are still trying to raise funds for the family.”

Naomi has her own cake business, Lacey’s Cakes, and organised a street party in September for Macmillan Cancer Support.

To make a donation to Louise’s crowdfunding page, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/naomisquirescancerfund to make a donation.