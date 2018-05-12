Charity concert is huge success for Cancer Research UK

A reunion gig for The Last Word, Worthing Battle of the Bands winners in 1993, took place at St Pauls Church, Worthing.

The concert’s aim was to raise £2000 for Cancer Research UK but more than double that amount was raised.

David Lindfield, organiser, said: “The event was a huge success, a complete sell out with more than 450 people attending. We raised more than £4,400 for Cancer Research UK.

“I guess we all have family or friends or know of someone whose lives has been changed by cancer and while many of us are aware of this dreadful disease, we never truly know its effects until it comes knocking on our own door.”

The soul band reunited after a ten-year break for a one-off appearance in support of the charity.

David added: “The line-up includes the vast majority of the bands original members, several of which have regularly played with the likes of Madness, Franz Ferdinand, The Lee Thompson Ska Orchestra and The Hot Knives.”

MOD-n-SOUL DJ’s Steve Bowden and Mark Foxon also featured at the concert, playing vinyl records for the audience.