Chaos as swarm of bees cling to car boot in Worthing

Dave Gilbert, a beekeeper, was contacted by the car owner on May 27.

He said: “He obviously wanted rid of them but didn’t want to harm them, so I said yes to rehousing them for him.

“On arrival, I could see they were across his boot – easy I thought!

The swarm of bees found clinging to a car boot in Broadwater, Worthing

“Well, it turned out that most of them had entered a drain hole in the boot gutter, and went down into a void under his car!

“After many attempts to smoke them out and pour some water down the hole, we eventually got the bees out after about an hour or so and safely rehoused them.

“This is the time of year that bees can swarm, and they can be very challenging to retrieve.”

Beekeeper Dave Gilbert attempting to retrieve the bees in Broadwater, Worthing