Changes afoot as Arundel starts work on Neighbourhood Plan

A steering group of Arundel residents has been formed to look into the formation of an updated version of the town’s Neighbourhood Plan.

James Stewart, Arundel Town Councillor and chairman of the new Arundel Neighbourhood Plan Steering Committee, was keen to get a wide cross section of residents on board.

He said: “We wanted people from all parts of the town, all parts of the community.”

Also on the committee are Arundel’s mayor Angela Standing and current and former town councillors, as well as business owners and architects living in the town.

When Arundel’s Neighbourhood Plan was agreed in February 2014, it was only the thirteenth in the country and the first in West Sussex.

Mr Stewart, who also runs the Zimmer Stewart Gallery in Tarrant Street in Arundel, said: “As a result some of the wording in it needs to change, and some of the policies may need to be updated.”

The Arundel Neighbourhood Plan was made before Arun’s Local Plan, so Mr Stewart hopes the new plan will be able to ‘dovetail’ with Arun’s new plan.

Once Arundel Town Council has agreed the terms of the committee James and company will look to Arundel residents for their views.

He added: “We have got a very engaged community in Arundel. We have been through this before.”

James hopes to have the plan ready for a referendum by February next year.