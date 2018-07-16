Chance to win £50 in One Summer’s Day photo competition

Summer has truly arrived and as the temperatures continue to rise everybody is looking for any excuse to have fun in the sun.

And whether it’s heading out for a family picnic, enjoying a leisurely stroll at a favourite beauty spot, taking to the water or simply unwinding with a cooling drink or an ice cream in the garden we want to capture on camera what sums up the perfect summer’s day for our readers.

Capture the perfect summer's day in a picture for your chance to win

So we have chosen Saturday, July 21, as our One Summer’s Day – and all we are asking is for the sun to shine and for you to send us a snap of what you are up to.

We will feature all the best photos on our website and in the paper. And the best one in Sussex, as chosen by our editorial team, will win £50! That picture will then be put up against One Summer’s Day pictures taken by readers of our sister titles across our Johnston Press publishing group to find a national winner!

And you don’t need to be a professional photographer, as long as your shot reflects your day of fun in the sun, it will be considered for the prize-winning top spot.

Editor Gary Shipton said: “We’ve had a sizzling start to July and are looking forward to many more sunny days to come. We want you to capture what makes a brilliant summer’s day and so are looking for you to capture that perfect moment. Look for a splash of colour, look for expression, look for fun - look for anything that sums up your summer’s day. We very much look forward to seeing your entries.”

One Summer's Day 2018

To take part in One Summer’s Day, email your picture to ct.news@jpress.co.uk or message our Facebook page. Please include your full name, address and daytime contact number, plus a brief description of what and who is in your picture and the time it was taken. All digital images must be high resolution and 1MB or above in size.

Only photos taken on Saturday, July 21 will be considered.

---

Sussex wedding – no one told the bride!

Capture the perfect summer's day in a picture for your chance to win

Man arrested on suspicion of double murder after fire

IKEA development: Planners’ recommendation revealed ahead of decision meeting