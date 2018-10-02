Chance to try bell-ringing to raise money for bell tower repairs

There will be an opportunity to have a go at bell-ringing at St John the Baptist Church in Findon, for anyone keen to try it.

The open afternoon on Saturday at the church, which is just off the A24, will take place from 3pm to 5pm as part of a campaign to raise money for the repair of the church bells and tower.

Professionals will be there to assist people having a go for the first time and people who have rung before can also take the opportunity to try the bells.

There will be tea, coffee and homemade cakes on sale throughout the afternoon, as well as a raffle and some other stalls for visitors to enjoy.

So far, £5,000 towards the goal of £12,000 has been raised for the bell upkeep and repair.

Some of the money came from a fundraising concert which featured professional musicians from Bernardi Music Group, organised by the Friends of St John the Baptist Church.

Fundraising efforts last year led the group to be able to donate £10,000 towards stained glass window restoration in the vestry.

-----

