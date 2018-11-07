Champions League mascot: West Sussex boy walks onto pitch at Wembley before Tottenham match

An eight-year-old boy from Bognor walked onto the pitch with some of football's biggest stars in a Champions League match at Wembley last night (Tuesday, November 6).

As one of 18 winners of the Mastercard ‘priceless mascot experience’, Theo Cook, from Felpham, walked out with PSV Eindhoven midfielder Pablo Rosario before the Dutch side’s 2-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

Theo Cook (middle). Getty Images

Richard Cook said his son had an ‘absolutely fantastic time’.

He added: "He missed the first goal [which was scored in just the second minute], but he didn't mind as he couldn't stop talking about his new kit."

Speaking before the game, Richard said Theo was 'overwhelmed' by the thought of walking out onto the Wembley pitch to the infamous Champions League anthem.

He added: "Theo is over the moon.

Theo Cook outside Wembley. Picture contributed

"He doesn't yet fully understand what it is going to be like on the day but his reaction was priceless when we told him on Monday. He is so excited."

