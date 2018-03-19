Castle gardens to burst into flower

The Collector Earl’s Garden at Arundel Castle is celebrating its 10th birthday by hosting its largest ever tulip festival.

From mid-April to early May around 60,000 tulips will burst into flower throughout the gardens of the castle, which is this year celebrating the 950th anniversary of its initial construction.

A total of 120 named varieties of tulip will be on display at this year’s event, including ‘Pink Impression’, the deep rose pink petals of which will frame the enchanting water rill ponds. On display for the first time will be the glamorous ‘Carnival de Rio’, which is as flamboyant as the Brazilian festival it is named after.

Head Gardener Martin Duncan said: “The Tulip Festival is a real highlight of the season at Arundel Castle, with months of planning going into the event. The long hours of bulb-planting during the closed season are more than worth it when the gardens explode into colour.

“Visitors will be able to see a breath-taking range of tulips during the festival. One of my personal favourites is the ‘La Belle Epoque’, a new variety for the Castle which is the most incredible coffee mousse colour, flushed with pink. I hope visitors will be as spellbound by the displays as the gardening team and I are each year.”

For more information regarding the gardens, see www.arundelcastle.org