Carol concert ‘overwhelmingly successful’

Rustington Parish Council hosted a feast of festive music and merriment at its annual community carol concert.

It was a great occasion, with free entry, free refreshments and a programme for everyone, offering the chance to win one of more than 60 donated prizes.

As usual, it was a full house in the Village Memorial Hall at The Woodlands Centre.

The audience was treated to harmonious singing from Sussex West County Guide Choir and the Friendship Singers.

The Littlehampton Concert Band accompanied the Christmas carols and performed its own enchanting selection of festive music to the delight of everyone present.

Councillor Graham Tyler, in his usual humorous and theatrical manner, again assumed the role of compere and there was a special contribution from vice-chairman Jon Street.

The retiring collection raised just under £400, which will be donated to the chairman’s chosen charity, Enable Me. An additional £382 was raised through the auction of donated items.

Chairman Jamie Bennett said the concert had, yet again, been an overwhelmingly successful event, not only for the audience but for the performers alike.

He expressed his sincere appreciation to all of the performers and the organisers.