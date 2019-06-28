Car with woman and child on board crashes into shopping precinct in Goring

A car with a woman and child on board has crashed into a shopping precinct in Goring.

Pictures from the scene have shown that a car has crashed into Aldsworth Parade in Goring Way, Goring, hitting a front door of the building next to the Londis convenience store.

The emergency services are at the scene of a collision in Goring Way, Goring

Police officers can be seen inspecting the vehicle.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said they sent one ambulance car to the scene after being called at 10.30am.

They confirmed a woman and a child were in the vehicle when it crashed. The woman was reported to have minor facial injuries but was treated at the scene and did not require any further hospital treatment.

There were no reported injuries for the child, the spokesman said.

Paramedics remained at the scene until 12pm.