Fire crews quelled a car fire in Chapel Road on Friday amid the current heatwave.

A fire service spokesman said: “The fire service was called to a report of a small vehicle fire in Chapel Road, Worthing, at 18.06pm on Friday evening (29 June). One pump was in attendance. One car was destroyed by fire. The crew left at 18.49pm.”

This comes after a shed was completely destroyed by a fire an hour after in another part of Worthing.