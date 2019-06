A car has crashed into a shopping precinct in Goring.

Pictures from the scene have shown that a car has crashed into Aldsworth Parade in Goring Way, Goring, hitting a front door of the building next to a convenience store.

The emergency services are at the scene of a collision in Goring Way, Goring

Police officers can be seen inspecting the vehicle.

The condition of the driver is not currently known.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.

