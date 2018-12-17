Car collides with garden wall in Littlehampton

A female passenger was treated for an arm injury after a car collided with a garden wall in Littlehampton on Thursday night, police confirmed.

Police said the incident occurred in Clun Road, Littlehampton, at around 11.30pm on Thursday (December 13).

The car left the road and collided with the wall, police said.

SEE MORE: Littlehampton weapons engineer awarded medal for services in Libya

Ferring pupils win free school disco for key stage one and two

Littlehampton school pupils welcome MP Nick Gibb to demonstrate work towards Artsmark award

