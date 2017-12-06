Captain Sea Cadets visits Littlehampton

Captain Philip Russell, the Captain Sea Cadets, has made an informal visit to the Littlehampton unit.

He was given a tour of the Littlehampton Sea Cadets’ headquarters and chatted with the cadets while they were working on seamanship, first aid and meteorology.

Dawn Osborne, publicity and recruitment officer, said: “The highlight of his visit was sampling pizzas made by the junior section.”

Capt Russell presented Able Cadet Bartlett with her level one BTEC for teamwork and personal development. He also presented several badges to the junior cadets.

The unit was presented with a pennant for this year’s inspection, which included high scores in community work, drill, entering competitions and specialisation badges earned throughout the year.

Contact the commanding officer Lt (SCC) Brian Osborne on 01903 732462 or email littlehampton_scc@hotmail.co.uk for information about helping the unit or joining.

New recruits aged from ten to 18 are welcome, as well as adult instructors.