Candles burn bright as search continues for missing Georgina Gharsallah

The family of a young woman who went missing from Worthing more than six months ago have held a special vigil as part of a renewed appeal for information.

Georgina Gharsallah was last seen by her mother Andrea Gharsallah at her home in Normandy Road on March 7. For more on the case click here

Georgina Gharsallah

A candlelit vigil was held on Thursday (September 13) as part of a renewed appeal to help find the missing 30-year-old.

Andrea said, “Georgina is someone’s daughter, someone’s sister and someone’s mother. My daughter is missing and I want her to come home.

“A piece of my heart is missing. But hope gets us through the day.”

Georgina is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall with a slim build and at the time of her disappearance had shoulder length dark hair, often worn in a top knot. She has a piercing above her lip and was last seen wearing walking along Clifton Road in Worthing.

Georgina also has links to Brighton and London and it is believed she may have travelled to one of these areas.

Her family have teamed up with charity Missing People which has echoed their plea for more information.

Ian Roullier, publicity coordinator for Missing People, said: “Georgina, if you are reading this, please call or text us on our free phone number, 116 000. It’s confidential and we can’t trace your call. We just want to provide you with the support you need and help you to be safe. The helpline is here to support people who are missing or thinking of going missing and their loved ones who are left behind.”

If anyone has seen Georgina, they can contact Missing People anonymously by calling 116 000 or by emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk or call the police on 101.