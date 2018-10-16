Butchered deer carcass discovered in Bognor Regis nature reserve

A butchered deer carcass was found in a park in Bognor Regis, sparking police to send a warning about poaching.

According to Sussex Countrywatch, run by Sussex Police, a butchered carcass of a deer was found in Bersted Brooks nature reserve in Bognor Regis on October 9.

A spokesman said: “It appears to have been poached and the unwanted remains left in situ, please let Sussex Police know if you have any information relating to this quoting ref: 815 09/10/2018.”

The same spokesman warned the public to report any vehicles or individuals ‘who you suspect to be poaching’.

They said: “Poaching is a year-round discussion, with fields bare this is the perfect time of year for hare coursing, and with Christmas not too far around the corner deer poaching.

Calls have also been received regarding individuals using catapults to kill game birds, normally fired from the windows of vehicles these weapons can be used to kill large numbers of birds in a short amount of time over a large area. Please do not confront people firing catapults but call the police.”