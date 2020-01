A Southern Water spokesman confirmed teams were at the scene of the accident in Columbia Drive, Worthing, at around 3.15pm today. Pictures from the scene show water spreading over one of the carriageways, but cars were still driving through it. Residents have taken to social media to say they were without water or have low water pressure. A spokesman for Southern Water said it would be providing an update shortly.

The scene of the flooding in Columbia Drive, Worthing freelance Buy a Photo

The scene of the flooding in Columbia Drive, Worthing freelance Buy a Photo

The scene of the flooding in Columbia Drive, Worthing freelance Buy a Photo

The scene of the flooding in Columbia Drive, Worthing freelance Buy a Photo

View more