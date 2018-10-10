Young Littlehampton entrepreneur inspired by disabled sister to start business

A young entrepreneur from Littlehampton has been inspired by her sister to start a business for disabled children.

Poppy Fuller will be launching Kids Blossom on November 3 at the Wick Centre in Wick Street, Wick, which will provide activity sessions for disabled children aged between eight and 15 years old to enrich their lives and give families some respite.

Poppy Fuller with her sister Blossom

The 22-year-old from Blackbourne Chase, Littlehampton, named the business after her sister Blossom, 14, who is profoundly disabled.

Poppy said: “She is such an eye-opener to me. If she wasn’t the person she is, or hadn’t gone through what she has, I wouldn’t be the person I am today.”

Poppy, who is the second-eldest of six children, helped her single mother to raise Blossom, who has a variety of health issues, including epilepsy, partial deafness and vision difficulties. This created an ‘unbreakable bond’ with her, Poppy said.

After leaving school, Poppy started caring for disabled adults, children and the elderly, but at the start of this year decided to launch her business alongside her career as a carer, with the goal of making it a full-time occupation.

Using her own savings, Poppy has decided to pursue her ambitions of helping children like Blossom and family members that were in her position.

She said: “I was really nervous at first but I wanted to pursue something I feel like I am supposed to do – and that’s all thanks to my sister.”