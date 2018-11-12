Worthing pub to accept delicious currency for free gin and tonic

A Worthing pub is giving away free gin and tonics this week in return for an unusual, delicious currency.

The Mulberry Flaming Grill, in Goring Road, is celebrating the introduction of Mrs Cuthbert’s traditional dessert-inspired gin liqueurs by offeringa flavoured gin and tonic for anyone who brings a slice of cake into the pub on Wednesday (November 14).

The pub is accepting a range of baked treats to correspond with the four dessert-flavoured gins on offer – Victoria sponge, blueberry muffin, rhubarb and custard crumble and a flavour exclusive to Greene King pubs, passionfruit pavlova.

Wouldbe drinkers can bring a sponge, muffin, crumble or a pavlova. Simply show it at the bar and receive the gin.

Allison Beardmore, general manager at the Mulberry, said: “The trend for flavoured gins is huge at the moment, and what better way to enjoy iconic British flavours than with a free glass of dessert-inspired gin and tonic.

“Mrs Cuthbert’s dessert-infused gin liqueurs are inspired by 1940s home-baking, with fun and nostalgic flavours that make a refreshing alternative to traditional gin and tonic – we’re sure our guests will love them.

“We look forward to welcoming locals in for a mid-week treat they don’t have to pay for – it really is the icing on the cake.”

One drink is permitted per person and guests are told to be quick to get hold of one, as the offer is only available while stocks last.

