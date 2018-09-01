Worthing dealership donates new Suzuki for St Barnabas House hospice nurses

Nurses at St Barnabas House hospice have a new car for home visits, thanks to Worthing Suzuki.

The family-run dealership, in Findon Road, Findon Valley, has donated a Suzuki S-Cross crossover, worth nearly £18,000.

Mark Davis, dealer principal, said: “We are delighted to be supporting such a worthwhile cause and we are always looking to give back to the community.

“The St Barnabas House hospice is renowned for the work that it does to help others and we are pleased that our contribution will assist the staff in the delivery of their outstanding service, 365 days a year.”

The vehicle has nearly 900 litres of interior space to carry equipment, a combined fuel economy of up to 68 mpg and low emissions to match.

It will be used by nurses making home visits across Worthing, Adur, Arun and Henfield, for six months and will then be exchanged by the dealership for another new Suzuki at no cost.

