Worthing Caribbean food stall to move into Montague Quarter restaurant

A popular Worthing food hut is trading the great outdoors for an indoor restaurant.

Aunty Bunny’s Hut, a regular site for visitors to the Montague Quarter, has added its branding to a storefront opposite Beales.

The outside stall has stayed in place for the time being, with a planned move-in date of around two to three weeks according to a member of the team.

Aunty Bunny’s describes itself as offering a blend of Caribbean and Spanish cuisine, from locally sourced ingredients.

