Wide range of jobs available at Guild Care

The new year is upon us and all the resolutions in the air may have people considering a new career.

Guild Care is one of the oldest employers in Worthing, celebrating its 85th anniversary this year. It has a wide range of jobs on offer across a variety of services.

Dancing at the Guild Care Centre, in Oscars Cafe Bar

The organisation is at the heart of the community, working with older people, carers, children and young people with special needs and disabilities in the area.

Unique in the range of services it offers, such as home from hospital, home care, transport, day centres, three care homes, and as one of Worthing’s largest employers, it is able to offer career opportunities in a wide range of care-related work.

Guild Care is hosting a recruitment event tomorrow, 10am to 12pm, at Methold House, North Street, Worthing.

Senior recruitment officer Becky Sinclair said: “Please drop in for a cup of coffee and to find out more about the current opportunities at Guild Care and start your new adventure with us.

“We currently have some exciting opportunities within our care homes as well as in our community team. No experience, no worries – pop along to find out more about our vacancies and how you can join the Guild Care team.”

Guild Care is keen for people who care for others to join the team and become superheroes who make a difference. It offers competitive salaries and a minimum 20 days’ annual leave, rising to 25 days for more senior grades or after five years’ service.

Employees are encouraged to improve their skills and experience through training and development opportunities. Guild Care provides courses in line with Skills for Care standards, plus health and safety training, including moving and handling and fire safety. It is developing additional courses in dementia care and end of life care.

Leanne Jones, senior HR officer, said since joining Guild Care she has met some unbelievable people who make such a difference to our community. Not only that, she has been welcomed by a lovely team, which demonstrates the genuine passion and commitment her colleagues have in the part they play in the organisation.

She said: “I would personally highly recommend looking at Guild Care for your next role. We have a range of diverse opportunities available as we are unique in the range of services we offer as a charity.

“There is a strong team spirit in Guild Care and you will be well supported if you decide to take the leap.”

Telephone 01903 863154 or email recruitment@guildcare.org for more details.

