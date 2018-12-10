Rustington Parish Council chairman Jamie Bennett, Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper and Julie Roby, Wick Information Centre and Wick Hall manager, open the event. Picture: Scott Ramsey

Wick Village Medieval Frost Fair, part of Wickmas, draws hundreds to Littlehampton shops – in pictures

Hundreds of people enjoyed the Wick Village Medieval Frost Fair at this year’s Wickmas event, organised and hosted by the staff and volunteers at Wick Information Centre and supported by Wick Village Traders Association.

Scott Ramsey, social media and marketing manager for Wick Village Traders Association, said: “Wow, the Wick Information Centre volunteers and local traders have done it again. Last year’s Wickmas was a great success and I must admit I wasn’t sure if they could do anything more to improve the event but my goodness, they have surpassed all expectations.”

Rustington Parish Council chairman Jamie Bennett, Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper and Julie Roby, Wick Information Centre and Wick Hall manager, open the event. Picture: Scott Ramsey

1. The Wick Village Medieval Frost Fair at Wickmas 2018

Rustington Parish Council chairman Jamie Bennett, Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper and Julie Roby, Wick Information Centre and Wick Hall manager, open the event. Picture: Scott Ramsey
All copyright remains the property of Scott Ramsey 2018
Buy a Photo
Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, Wick Information Centre and Wick Hall manager Julie Roby, and volunteers with two of the donkeys. Picture: Scott Ramsey

2. The Wick Village Medieval Frost Fair at Wickmas 2018

Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, Wick Information Centre and Wick Hall manager Julie Roby, and volunteers with two of the donkeys. Picture: Scott Ramsey
All copyright remains the property of Scott Ramsey 2018
Buy a Photo
Winnners of the children's fancy dress competition with Sir Joe the Dragonslayer and Lady Isobelle the Gracious. Picture: Scott Ramsey

3. The Wick Village Medieval Frost Fair at Wickmas 2018

Winnners of the children's fancy dress competition with Sir Joe the Dragonslayer and Lady Isobelle the Gracious. Picture: Scott Ramsey
All copyright remains the property of Scott Ramsey 2018
Buy a Photo
Children visiting the event enjoy a ride on a donkey. Picture: Scott Ramsey
Children visiting the event enjoy a ride on a donkey. Picture: Scott Ramsey
All copyright remains the property of Scott Ramsey 2018
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3