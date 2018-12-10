Wick Village Medieval Frost Fair, part of Wickmas, draws hundreds to Littlehampton shops – in pictures
Hundreds of people enjoyed the Wick Village Medieval Frost Fair at this year’s Wickmas event, organised and hosted by the staff and volunteers at Wick Information Centre and supported by Wick Village Traders Association.
Scott Ramsey, social media and marketing manager for Wick Village Traders Association, said: “Wow, the Wick Information Centre volunteers and local traders have done it again. Last year’s Wickmas was a great success and I must admit I wasn’t sure if they could do anything more to improve the event but my goodness, they have surpassed all expectations.”
1. The Wick Village Medieval Frost Fair at Wickmas 2018
Rustington Parish Council chairman Jamie Bennett, Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper and Julie Roby, Wick Information Centre and Wick Hall manager, open the event. Picture: Scott Ramsey
All copyright remains the property of Scott Ramsey 2018