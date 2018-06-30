Wick customers are blooming marvellous

The Flower Shop welcomed Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper to its coffee break event in Wick.

So far, £780 has been raised, which will be shared by Cancer Research UK and Butterflies Breast Care Support Group.

Michelle Bly, head designer, said: “After lots of hard work preparing for the day, it just flew by.

“We were overwhelmed by the number of people who made a special effort to come and all the wonderful passers-by, everyone was so generous.

“I know I have said it before, but we are always amazed by the amount we have raised, thank you all so much.”