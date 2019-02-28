West Sompting: Plans for 520 new homes submitted

Plans for 520 new homes in West Sompting have been submitted to Adur District Council for consideration.

Housebuilder Persimmon Homes, jointly with The Sompting Estate, is seeking outline planning permission to develop the greenfield site, which comprises two parcels of land to the north and south of West Street.

An aerial shot of the land at West Sompting. Photo: Google Earth

Full planning persmission is sought for 100 homes, comprising a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom properties, including 30 per cent affordable housing.

The planning application comes more than 15 months after the development was first proposed.

Robert Clark, head of planning at Persimmon Homes Thames Valley, said: “We are pleased to finally submit a planning application proposing 520 much needed new homes on a site identified in the Local Plan.

“As well as new homes, this joint application will provide various community facilities such as a community orchard, pedestrian links between the site and Worthing, open space and recreational areas, the provision of football pitches, and ecological enhancements including improvements and an extension to the Cokeham Brooks Local Wildlife Site.

“The construction jobs created in delivering this development will also bring a boost to the local economy.”

Sompting Estate trustee Mike Tristram said: “Since Adur allocated this part of our land to meet housing need, we have been working with Persimmon, ecologists and the community to develop ideas towards making ‘net environmental gain’ a reality for Sompting’s landscape and wildlife.

“We are developing plans to diversify local food production alongside enhanced wildlife habitats in the surrounding fields.

“There will be new opportunities for local people to access, understand and enjoy the countryside.

“Safe options for walking and cycling will be important to reduce car use and improve health and wellbeing.

“We will also use this development as an opportunity to put the Sompting Estate, and our contribution to the local economy as well as the environment, on a more sustainable footing for the future.

“We will be working with the parish council to consult on some of these ideas around the forthcoming Sompting Neighbourhood Plan consultation.”

To view the application in full, search AWDM/0323/19 on Adur District Council’s planning portal.

