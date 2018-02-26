Video: Record number of apprenticeship places available at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Goodwood

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has announced that a record number of places are available for the company’s 2018 Apprenticeship Programme.

Since the programme was launched in 2006, numbers have progressively increased, with 2018 offering a record 24 candidates the opportunity to join the team at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex.

Record number of apprenticeship places available

The Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Apprenticeship Programme provides the opportunity to learn and develop skills at the Home of the world’s leading luxury manufacturer. The apprenticeships last for up to four years and include college and university courses that are nationally recognised, alongside on-the-job training at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Those applicants who stand out during the selection process will join in August 2018, working alongside specialised craftspeople in leather, wood, paint, engineering and assembly roles. Since the launch of the Apprenticeship Programme in September 2006, over 140 people have joined the programme. Following a successful apprenticeship period, there is an opportunity to develop within the company, with many previous Apprentices now taking up leadership roles.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “I am delighted to announce the start of recruitment for this year’s Apprenticeship Programme. We are committed to developing future talent here at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and I am especially pleased that we will welcome a record number of new apprentices to the business in 2018.” He continued, “This is a particularly exciting year to be joining Rolls-Royce, as we launch our new high-bodied vehicle, Cullinan.”

The Rt Hon Nick Gibb, Minister of State for School Standards and MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, said, “Apprenticeships provide a wonderful opportunity for young people to acquire the skills needed to get on in life. And apprenticeships can raise the productivity of the businesses they join. I am looking forward to visiting Rolls-Royce Motor Cars during National Apprenticeship Week in March to see the benefits that the expansion of the scheme is providing to the business and its apprentices alike."

In addition to the Apprenticeship Programme, around 100 university students were employed with the company in 2017 on industrial placements, ranging in duration from six to 12 months. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is currently recruiting for positions in 2018. The company also runs a successful Graduate Programme, with new positions made available each year.

Potential candidates for all Rolls-Royce Motor Cars positions should apply online at: www.rolls-roycemotorcars.com/careers



The closing date for Apprentice applications is 14 March 2018.

Apprentice profiles

AISLING COPELAND - WOODSHOP

Aged sixteen, Aisling had just finished taking her GCSEs at Hayling College. Unsure what to do after school, she thought of which subject she enjoyed the most – Resistant Materials. Aisling visited Chichester College to enquire about a course in Furniture Making and Design. At the College’s open day event, she asked about apprenticeships and heard about what Roll‑Royce Motor Cars had to offer and immediately decided to apply.

Due to her age, Aisling did not have a driving licence. Her Line Manager encouraged her to join the company’s lift-sharing scheme, making life easier both for her and her father. Initially, she also found early morning starts a challenge, so Rolls-Royce staggered her start times to help her get acclimatised.

She was given the opportunity to visit Sweden and Switzerland for dealer events. Although daunting at first, Aisling found these events to be useful as it helped her to develop her communication skills. She was also able to demonstrate what she was learning in her role in the Woodshop, by crafting the substrates for dashboards in front of potential customers.

Aisling has improved her confidence dramatically and is determined to work her way up through Rolls-Royce Motor Cars as high as she can go.

STEVE MANN - SURFACE FINISH

Steve studied Golf Management at college, then spent two years as a self-employed plumber before applying for apprenticeships as a way of making a career change. He was also offered an aeronautical engineering place with another firm, but chose Rolls-Royce as it provided the opportunity to be more ‘hands on’.

Now part of the Specialist Plastics team in the Surface Finish Centre, Steve has had the opportunity to work across a number of departments in Surface Finish. One of his favourite parts of the apprenticeship was vehicle repairs training at the world-renowned Thatcham Research in Berkshire, which he recently completed.

Steve has found that the support given to Rolls-Royce apprentices has been a real help. “As an apprentice, you’re treated as a normal employee, which is great; but everyone’s also really supportive, and my skill levels have definitely increased,” he says.

SEAN CHINOMONA - ASSEMBLY

For Sean, the opportunity to work at Rolls-Royce was too good to turn down. He made the commitment by travelling down from Liverpool to work at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood. The opportunity to get some real ‘hands on’ experience was more beneficial to Sean than studying ‘A’ levels in Liverpool.

It was his Dad who suggested that Sean should consider an apprenticeship after completing GCSEs, and his parents are now very proud to be able to say that their son works for Rolls-Royce. Sean believes that taking pride in the work you do is one of the key traits of working for Rolls-Royce. Sean says the brand is recognised as the ‘best of the best’ and he wanted to represent that.

One of Sean’s favourite parts of the job is working on the engine build, and really exploring how the car works. This is where it became clear that you don’t get this level of engineering detail anywhere else in the world.

Despite the regular question of “When will you be driving a Rolls-Royce?” the opportunities Sean has had through the apprentice scheme have been incredibly exciting. The chance to be chauffeured in the cars with his family on the company Family Day, was a great opportunity. The induction apprentice trip to Devon saw the group take part in a number of team building activities such as rock climbing and archery. This was a real confidence booster for Sean as he got to meet other apprentices across the business.

CALLUM RAFFERTY - WOODSHOP

After finishing his GCSEs, Callum was unsure what to do next. He knew Rolls-Royce offered a world class apprenticeship programme but never thought he would be lucky enough to get a place. He attended a careers talk at his school to find out more and applied instantly.

After getting his place, Callum was able to work with some of the finest materials in the world at Rolls-Royce, learning on site and at college as well.

Callum used these skills to build a small refectory table and wall cabinet during his early training. He is currently working on his final project of making a large table.

Callum is looking forward to working in a number of areas across the Woodshop and learning from the finest craftspeople in the business.

He is excited about the opportunities that that the apprenticeship scheme offers and what the future holds during his time with Rolls-Royce.

ETHAN BROWN - PARTS QUALITY

Ethan was recommended to the Rolls-Royce Apprenticeship scheme by his teacher who had seen previous students achieve so much in recent years. After talking with a number of the team at an apprentice fair, Ethan decided that the opportunity was too good to miss.

Since joining the team at Rolls-Royce, Ethan has worked in a number of departments with different roles and responsibilities. After his first year studying full time at college, he moved on to supplier parts quality. Here Ethan was part of a team that ensures every single part of the car is the finest Rolls-Royce quality. Ethan’s current placement sees him working in a number of department’s learning how the wider business works. The opportunity to work on the assembly line has been one of the most exciting parts for Ethan. “It is amazing to say that I have built Rolls-Royce’s” he says.

The opportunity to lead projects has helped support Ethan’s personal development and confidence. With support, Ethan is leading a project looking into metrology (measurement for the brand new Rolls-Royce Cullinan).

The apprenticeship programme has afforded Ethan the opportunity to learn new things and gain new experiences that can help further his career.

BRIENNY DUDLEY - LEATHERSHOP/SEWING

Having completed a degree at the Art University of Bournemouth, studying BA Textiles, Brienny was looking for some hands-on experience. When looking into local textiles job opportunities she came across the ‘Leather Sewing Apprentice’ role at Rolls-Royce. Brienny applied as the role would allow her to utilise her skills and produce a final product. This seemed like ‘the perfect fit’.

Since joining, Brienny has completed three, two-month placements within the Leathershop. Her first role was in cutting, then sewing and more recently, in Brienny’s favourite role, seat build. This is where the luxurious Rolls-Royce seats with their numerous massage settings are built.

Brienny has been involved in a number of projects during her time at Rolls-Royce. However, her stand out moment was collaborating with the world famous Bespoke department to create a series of leather Christmas decorations. Along with another apprentice, Brienny designed and produced over 1000 decorations that were sold in the run up to Christmas, with all proceeds going to the company’s house charity.

Brienny will shortly be completing her first year. In that time, she will have been given the opportunity to work in all six areas of the Leathershop. This will provide her with the ability to pinpoint a preferred area to pursue in her career.

GEORGIA DICKINSON - LEATHERSHOP/COVERING

For a car lover like Georgia, the prestige of working for the world’s most luxurious car brand was a once in a lifetime opportunity. After studying a Business BTEC and unsure what to do next, Georgia started looking online at apprentice schemes. She had heard amazing things about the scheme from previous apprentices and decided to apply for Rolls-Royce.

Georgia’s first week at Rolls-Royce was quite an experience. She was ‘blown away’ by the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood and how friendly and supportive everyone was. The opportunity to go through different placements within the Leathershop was a great opportunity to learn something new every day.

The experience of working with the finest quality materials and textiles was a great draw for Georgia: “The materials used at Rolls-Royce are unlike anything I have seen before”.

The apprenticeship at Rolls-Royce has taught Georgia lessons such as how to be independent, working in a team and improving her confidence. The support from management has been key in this, “they have always been there to help me” she says.

Georgia is looking forward to continuing to develop her skills in a variety of locations in the Leathershop and expanding her knowledge.