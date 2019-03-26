Thriving Littlehampton Probus Ladies Club celebrates 35th anniversary

Littlehampton Probus Ladies Club has celebrated its 35th anniversary with lunch and a beautiful cake.

Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper joined members at the Vardar Restaurant on Friday and presented bouquets of spring flowers to club stalwarts Pauline Sellier and Jill Leslie, who were both present at the first meeting.

The group was formed in March 1984 with ladies from Littlehampton and the surrounding area.

President Jill Jacobs said the club is still thriving and everyone present received a commemorative pen from the committee.

Jill said: “When the club was first formed, there were only ten or so other ladies probus clubs in the UK but over time, this number has grown to around 80, each operating as a unique entity.

“Like other clubs, members of Littlehampton Probus Ladies Club come from many walks of life, including some professional and business women.

“Most members are retired or semi-retired and enjoy meeting once a month for lunch and convivial companionship, which is a key aim of the club. Most months there is an after-lunch speaker, or some other event, and we hold a monthly raffle.

“Members receive an annual handbook telling them everything they need to know about the club, including details of the programme for the year, and there is a monthly newsletter to keep everyone informed of what is going on.”

The was a splendid celebratory cake was made by Jill’s friend Annie Harris.

After lunch, the mayor congratulated the club on its anniversary and gave an interesting and informative talk, which prompted a lot of questions from the audience.

Littlehampton Probus Ladies Club is always pleased to welcome new members. Contact membership secretary Sue Alcock on 07956540780 or email probusladies@gmail.com for more information.