This Lidl product may contain small pieces of glass

Lidl has recalled some salt and pepper mills after find they may contain small pieces glass.
The Kania Sea Salt Ceramic Grinders and Kania Black Peppercorns Ceramic Grinders 'present a safety risk', the Food Standards Agency has said.
The company will be putting point of sale notices in all retail stores that are selling these products. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.
Customers are able to return the product to a Lidl store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.
The product details are as follows:
Kania Sea Salt Ceramic Grinder
Pack size: 110g
Batch code: 9032AA, 9032BA, 9032CA, 9032CB, 9033AB, 9033AC
Best before: 2024
Kania Black Peppercorns Ceramic Grinder
Pack size: 50g
Batch code: 02/2024
Best before: 2024
No other Lidl products are known to be affected.