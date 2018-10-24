The owner of Worthing’s Aunty Bunny’s Hut tells people what to expect from the new restaurant

The owner of Aunty Bunny’s Hut in the Montague Quarter has said the big move indoors was all part of the plan.

It was announced yesterday that the Caribbean/Spanish fusion food stall would be taking over a vacant restaurant in the town centre development.

One of the owners, Isabel Gonzalez, said the restaurant is the culmination of years of learning.

“We feel very happy, excited, proud and nervous,” she said.

“It’s a lot to take in but we’re getting there. The move to the restaurant was an idea we had from the beginning of Aunty Bunny’s Hut in 2015, but we wanted to do street foods and pop-ups to gain experience and do market research on what was needed and in demand.

“We have a lot of plans but the main thing is to keep it street foods – so a very casual dining experience, like take aways, or a place to ‘lime’ as we say in the Caribbean.

“At Aunty Bunny’s Hut you can find a good selection of tapas with the fusion of the Caribbean and Spanish influence.

“You can also enjoy a nice cocktail and live music, or just come to grab something quick for your lunch break.

“Our customers can expect fresh, homemade soul food, great vibes and excellent customer service.”

The restaurant is expected to open officially in two to three weeks, but the hut’s branding has already been applied to the storefront.

The development is the latest step in the creation of a restaurant hub in the Montague Quarter in Worthing town centre.

Read the full story behind the two year saga here: Montague Quarter development: The story so far...



