Teville Gate: hotel, gym and up to 378 homes announced in site masterplan

A hotel and gym are included in the masterplan to transform Teville Gate, it has been announced, after the site being in limbo for years.

The planning application was submitted to Worthing Borough Council this week, making the town centre development one step closer to reality.

An artist's impression of what the Teville Gate site could look like. Picture: Mosaic

Other highlights of the plans included 378 residential units, a 83-bedroom hotel, a supermarket, a gym and other space for retail and restaurants.

Aized Sheikh, CEO of site owners Mosaic, described it as a ‘momentous occasion’. He said: “We have invested significant time, energy and capital in getting our plans absolutely right and I am very pleased to put our application into the hands of the council.

“Our commitment to Worthing and the vision of high quality modern affordable living has never waivered. This is a development which will stand the test of time and positively contribute to the town’s growth and prosperity.”

Residents gave their views on initial designs during a public consultation in late 2017, and the developers said they had taken into account their feedback.

This included widening a pedestrian street and a larger central open space, simplified residental building designs and a single storey ‘link’ building between two of the residential blocks.

According to developers, 31 per cent of the residential units will be affordable housing, exceeding the council’s target of 30 per cent. Of these units, 35 will be available for social rent and 81 will be available for shared ownership.

Other infrastructure in the planning application included 307 parking spaces and 352 cycle parking spaces.

The next step will be a six week public consultation, followed by the council’s planning committee making a decision later this year.

These plans do not include Teville Gate House, which is owned by another developer. Plans to replace the three-storey building in Railway Approach with a five-storey block were revealed at a public exhibition in January.

