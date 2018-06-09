Taxi firm staff support cancer charity

Staff at Apollo Taxis in Littlehampton are spending June getting fit to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The fundraising effort, called Fit in 30, follows the taxi company’s successful Decembeard campaign in 2015.

Maurice Ayling, company director, said: “We have approximately ten staff that include office staff and drivers who are all in the process of having our weighing in for Fit in 30.”

“When we were involved in Decembeard, which we raised over £1,600.00 for the Teenage Cancer Trust. This was a fantastic amount of money that Apollo Taxis raised for this charity.”

Fit in 30 launched on June 1 and will run until June 30. Customers and supporters can sponsor staff by visiting the office at 30 Wick Street or directly with drivers in the taxis.

Maurice added: “Our customers and the community can even take a sponsor form and join us. Our taxis all have an orange top sign and we are all Littlehampton based but do cover surrounding areas.”