Take a behind the scenes look at Worthing's new Poundland store

After eight weeks of preparation, Worthing's new Poundland is almost open for business - and here is an exclusive peek behind the scenes at the store ahead of tomorrow's opening.

The discount retailer is moving from its current premises in Montague Street to a larger site, the former home of Poundworld a few doors up, and will be opening its doors to customers tomorrow morning at 8am, with a range of offers and entertainment.

Poundland and PEP&CO is opening in Montague Street, Worthing

See the video above for a behind-the-scenes tour with area manager Ash Blakemore.

Today, the shop has been a hive of activity, with managers across the company and teams from head office stacking shelves and putting the finishing touches to the new 10,000sq ft store, double the size of their former premises.

As well as the familiar products, the store also has launched its PEP&CO discount fashion brand, which it hopes will rival Primark. The range includes childrens, mens and womenswear, starting at £1 for baby essentials and women’s denim from £5.

Poundland and PEP&CO are opening in Montague Street. Area manager Ash Blakemore

Michelle Stratford is the store manager of the London Road shop in Brighton and was helping with the set-up. She said: "I think the PEP&CO range will do especially well in Worthing. People here are always asking for a Primark, and we will be giving them that choice and those prices here which will make a big difference to them."

Terry Meekings, regional manager, was thrilled to be the only retailer of its kind in our town, following the demise of Poundworld. He said: "Only the fittest survive. You have to reinvent yourself; that is what Poundland is very good at."

During this weekend’s opening, one shopper has the chance to receive £50 of goods as part of their golden ticket giveaway, with tickets being handed out every hour.

Area manager Ash Blakemore had travelled down from his store in Crawley to help with the launch. He described the team as 'passionate, devoted and a lot of fun to work with'.