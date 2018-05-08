Sussex businesses’ chance to learn about branding

South East businesses will get the chance to learn how to brand their businesses for international success with a masterclass in Brighton from a celebrated international marketing expert.

The ‘Brand your Business for International Sales’ masterclass will be hosted by Andrew Griffiths, the author of 13 bestselling business books on marketing and strategy for small businesses, which are currently sold in more than 60 countries worldwide.

The full-day event is organised as part of the ’Export ASEAN’ programme which is supported by the Department for International Trade (DIT) and the European Regional Development Fund. It aims to equip East Sussex, Surrey and West Sussex SMEs with the skills they need to succeed in the South East Asian market.

Through an interactive workshop, Andrew will offer firms practical advice on how they make their brand appeal to overseas audiences, as well as how they can develop their online marketing strategy and avoid common branding mistakes.

The event is open to all companies looking to either begin or build on their current relationships with overseas markets.

The masterclass is being run as one part of DIT’s Exporting is GREAT campaign, which is currently showcasing more than 30 businesses from across a range of sectors and regions to inspire and support firms up and down the country to export.

In addition to running events and seminars, DIT has a network of International Trade Advisers based on the ground across the South East, dedicated to helping firms start or grow their exporting activity. One South East company that has benefitted from the support of DIT’s Trade Advisers is Surrey-based software developers, Monochrome.

Adrian Munn, Director of Monochrome, said: “Our exporting journey began with DIT’s support to develop key networks in the United States. We now export to locations as diverse as Hong Kong, New Zealand and Norway, with a new office just opened in Serbia.

“Starting to export can seem daunting, but it doesn’t need to be and there is help at hand. Events like these are an invaluable source of information for businesses looking to compete on a global stage. If a firm from Leatherhead like us can find success overseas, others can too.”

Ben Raby, Regional Director, South East of England, Department for International Trade, said: “There is currently a huge demand for British goods overseas, and the South East is no exception. Last year, exports from the region totalled an impressive £45.2bn, an increase of 10.9% on 2016.

“Marketing is a key aspect of any successful business strategy, especially for businesses looking to export. In an increasingly digital business environment, many firms will reach customers overseas through e-commerce platforms, and companies must be aware of how their strategy operates online, as well as on the ground.

“Andrew Griffiths’ masterclass will offer a unique opportunity for businesses of all sizes to gain some of the skills they’ll need for international success. I urge all who are interested to sign up and see how they can make the most of the increased profitability and resilience that exporting can bring.”

Businesses looking for support should call 0330 3000 012 or email info@tradesoutheast.com. They can also visit great.gov.uk, which has over 800 live export opportunities currently listed and includes general information on exporting and events.

The Brand Your Business for International Sales masterclass will be taking place at the Amex Stadium, Village Way, Brighton, BN1 9BL on the 11th of May 2018. Firms interested in attending should register online through Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/brand-your-business-for-international-sales-masterclass-brighton-110518-registration-44983907077) or contact the DIT South East Events Team on 0330 3000 013/events@tradesoutheast.com