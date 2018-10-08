Rolls-Royce announce 200 new jobs in Chichester

The world’s most prestigious luxury car manufacturer has today announced that it is recruiting 200 new jobs all based at its head office at Goodwood near Chichester in Sussex.

The new roles will bring the total workforce at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars to more than 2,000 for the first time - and shows the German-owned business’ confidence in its UK base despite the current Brexit uncertainties.

Torsten M�ller-�tv�s, Chief Executive Officer for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in Goodwood, Chichester

Chief executive Torsten Müller-Ötvös said: “I am delighted to announce our new recruitment programme. This reflects not only the success of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars to date, but also our confidence in the future of our business. Rolls-Royce continues to strive for long-term sustainable growth and we remain fully committed to luxury manufacturing at our Home here in Great Britain.”

Rolls-Royce recently announced strong half year sales, up 13% compared to the same period in 2017, with demand for all Rolls-Royce models remaining strong in most regions around the world. In addition to excellent sales of new Phantom, demand for Black Badge variants of Dawn, Ghost and Wraith continued to surpass expectations.

The new Rolls-Royce Cullinan was unveiled in May to great acclaim and already has a strong order book stretching well into next year. First customer deliveries of the new all-terrain model are due in the first quarter of 2019.

The latest recruitment at the company’s Head Office and Manufacturing Plant in Goodwood means there will have been a six-fold increase on the original number of employees when the company first opened there in 2003.

The new roles are available across all skilled production areas, including Wood, Leather, Assembly, Test & Finish, Paint and Logistics. The successful applicants will undergo extensive training before handbuilding the company’s model family members, including Phantom, Ghost, Wraith, Dawn and Cullinan.

For more details of the available roles and to submit an application, visit: www.uk.gigroup.com.

